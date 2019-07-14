Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Has Boosted Stake by $9.82 Million; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Raised Holding by $774,330

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43M, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62M was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Henry Daniel also sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MCDONALD’S INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of McDonald’s Corporation – MCD – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Unilever N.V. (UN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 420,316 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls invested 1.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments has invested 0.35% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 6,247 were reported by Interocean Capital Limited Co. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 6,720 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 91,694 shares. Drexel Morgan & Com reported 12,296 shares. Sigma Planning reported 40,134 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1,262 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 1,745 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 20,740 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca invested in 13,526 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 7,950 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 602,566 shares stake.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52 million shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $143.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 38,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,427 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 978 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 418,986 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 11,100 shares. Moreover, Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 472,153 shares. Skytop Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 75,000 shares. Earnest Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 85 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 28,097 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 102,162 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 2.18 million shares. 541 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd Llc has 7,595 shares. Tobam holds 0.48% or 177,536 shares in its portfolio.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 2,170 shares to 2,090 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 63,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “XPO Logistics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why XPO Shares Gained 26.7% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BofA: Buy The Dip In XPO Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: October 30, 2018.