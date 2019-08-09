Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Cut Stake by $446,500 as Share Price Rose; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Upped Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position by $15.15 Million as Share Value Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 261,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.99 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 2.93M shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR AND ADARO FOR $2.25 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa Will Invest C$55 M Cash Over the Next Three Years; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 06/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ADDS AUTONOMOUS TRUCK OPS TO FIFTH PILBARA MINE SITE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 19/04/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS SAYS MEMBERS OF STEELWORKERS LOCAL 9344 SEPT-ILES, QUEBEC, HAVE VOTED BY A 94 PCT MAJORITY TO REJECT IOC CONTRACT OFFER; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS MOST OF ITS TAXES PAID IN AUSTRALIA; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – DEAL COMPLETION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,805 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 10,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.39M shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 51,951 shares to 55,231 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 29,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley has 0.44% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 15,931 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 757 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Front Barnett Lc reported 5,259 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.93% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 170,113 shares. First United Comml Bank Tru has 1.4% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 11,930 shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc reported 2,203 shares. Stonebridge Cap Lc stated it has 51,785 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 18,915 shares. State Teachers Retirement has 1.15M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,532 shares. 261,064 were accumulated by Samlyn Capital. Plancorp Ltd owns 0.43% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,990 shares. North Point Managers Oh accumulated 1,087 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 174,134 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $105.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,780 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

