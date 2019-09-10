Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Wasatch Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $22.80 Million as Valuation Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 113,749 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60M, down from 116,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $210.81. About 3.13M shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 111,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 540,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.53 million, up from 428,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $251.79. About 70,424 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 218,656 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $340.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 212,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 777,314 shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares to 69,452 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

