Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.01 Million as Shares Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.12 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD – BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL COMPRISE OF 11 DIRECTORS, OF WHOM THREE WILL BE APPOINTED BY EACH OF BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE; 20/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA TAX ARBITRATION HEARING SET FOR FEBRUARY: PTI; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone veteran Balesh Sharma named new CEO for Vodafone-ldea India telco combine; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 13,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 260,233 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.42 million, down from 273,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67M shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,439 shares to 348,632 shares, valued at $44.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont by 22,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 68,314 shares or 6.17% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc accumulated 748,315 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 170,113 shares stake. Asset Mngmt holds 12,970 shares. Culbertson A N has 47,856 shares. At Bancshares invested in 0.1% or 4,273 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs holds 0.28% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,501 shares. Horan Capital Limited Liability Co has 513 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 5,458 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited accumulated 182,430 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 12,000 shares. 32,751 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 2.22M shares. North Star Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,370 shares. 716,243 are owned by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares to 87,543 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.