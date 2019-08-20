Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosted Holding; Integre Asset Management Has Raised Cme Group (CME) Stake by $848,536; Stock Value Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $213.85. About 636,736 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 17/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, FIRMER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 65,721 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.07M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 71,252 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com stated it has 433,555 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs reported 209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 364 were reported by Smithfield Trust Com. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 14 shares. Jackson Wealth Lc holds 0.62% or 15,311 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51 shares stake. Ohio-based Cincinnati Co has invested 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 89 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Massachusetts Fincl Commerce Ma reported 695,482 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 270,659 were reported by Davenport & Llc. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 20,185 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,761 shares to 6,113 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,248 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NY financial regulator approves Bakkt trust license – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Parnassus Fund Comments on CME Group – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group’s (CME) Q1 ADV Down Y/Y, March Volumes Disappoint, – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Lc has 0.09% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Smith Salley & reported 1,695 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Btim Corporation accumulated 70,577 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd has 0.31% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,310 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 926,564 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Montag A And Associate Incorporated holds 13,461 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Com reported 17,698 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited reported 0% stake. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 44,907 shares. State Street has 39.36M shares. 11,592 are held by Liberty Cap. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.93% stake.