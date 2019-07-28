Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Trimmed Holding; W P Carey Com (WPC) Holding Has Upped by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 630,223 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 64.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 10,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 141,505 shares to 358,575 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 24,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock or 1,328 shares. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62 million. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares to 30,342 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,815 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN).