Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Has Increased Holding by $318,630 as Stock Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 27,824 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78 million, up from 22,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $215.07. About 1.07 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 282,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.42M, up from 279,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 958,043 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank Corp has 23,845 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.08% or 101,241 shares. 1,909 are held by Becker Cap Mgmt. Natl Pension holds 1.03 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. M&T State Bank stated it has 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bessemer Grp has invested 1.52% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Atlanta Cap Communications L L C owns 344,415 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust holds 0.08% or 4,529 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Lp reported 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 1,782 shares. Green Square Ltd holds 13,467 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 12,408 shares in its portfolio. 262,992 were reported by Polar Llp. First Citizens Bancorp & Tru holds 0.33% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 27,597 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca reported 2,734 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 12,842 shares to 15,032 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV) by 3,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,809 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “McDonaldâ€™s recruits Alexa to help find hundreds of new Valley employees – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 13,617 shares to 10,230 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).