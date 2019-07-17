Mcdonald’s (MCD) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Raised Stake by $3.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Gilat Satellite Networks LTD Shs New (GILT) Stock Price Declined While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Holding

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 16,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.74 million, up from 166,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.72. About 1.96 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New (GILT) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 370,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 921,528 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 551,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 6,535 shares traded. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has risen 11.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GILT News: 20/03/2018 – Gilat Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Altshuler Shaham Buys New 1.2% Position in Gilat; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – ALTICE PORTUGAL SELECTS CO TO SUPPORT BACKHAULING TO CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Gilat Launches Complete Dual Band Aero Terminal for Commercial In-flight Connectivity; 08/03/2018 – Altice Portugal Selects Gilat to Support Backhauling to Critical Communications; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 GILAT: ALTICE PORTUGAL PICKS GILAT FOR SATELLITE BACKHAULING; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE SAYS GILAT’S VSATS TO BE DEPLOYED TO BACK UP ALTICE PORTUGAL CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – REITERATED MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q Rev $67.4M

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Henry Daniel also sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Shares for $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 30,000 shares. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,475 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Family Cap Trust has 2,675 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Chatham Cap Grp Inc holds 1.68% or 34,290 shares in its portfolio. Maple Mngmt, Vermont-based fund reported 3,076 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd reported 1,250 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. St Johns Invest Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,027 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 7,816 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 182,943 are held by Bluestein R H And Communications. Moreover, Advisory Gp has 0.22% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,213 shares. Ledyard Bancorp accumulated 0.15% or 5,836 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Management reported 0.02% stake. D L Carlson Group has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Suvretta Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 300,700 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Company invested in 3,949 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 162,378 shares to 352,555 shares, valued at $100.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV) by 10,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,074 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).