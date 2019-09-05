Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increased Holding; Shareholder Lafayette Investments Lifted Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Stake

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 26,064 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 24,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $219.6. About 1.34M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) by 93.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 75,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 156,439 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 80,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 961,913 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.