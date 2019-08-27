Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $491,211; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Value Declined While Wealthtrust Axiom Has Lowered by $397,062 Its Position

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $111.62. About 941,063 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO PAY AURKA PHARMA HOLDERS $110M UPFRONT PAYMENT; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 28,093 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 30,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $216.75. About 639,470 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $281.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $53.84 million activity. $25.35 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,773 shares to 12,808 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).