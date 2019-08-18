Mcdonald’s (MCD) Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $17.26 Million as Share Price Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.23M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 359,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, down from 859,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo lowers expected earnings hit from regulatory cap on assets; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Singapore Etf by 64,528 shares to 73,719 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Poland Etf (EPOL) by 24,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

