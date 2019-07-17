Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose While Penobscot Investment Management Company Trimmed Stake; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by $18.67 Million

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 14,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 514,992 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 388,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.20M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 8.72M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO TO PAY $1 BILLION TO SETTLE CFPB AND OCC PROBES; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.56B for 26.07 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million on Thursday, January 31. Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. Fairhurst David Ogden had sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 111,857 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGF) by 5,079 shares to 15,685 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 83,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:HMC).