Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose While Murphy Capital Management Cut Its Position by $379,134; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Maintains Holding in Corning (GLW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 2,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,412 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 43,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $209.58. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,731 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 196,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 2.35 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

