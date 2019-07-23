Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Cut Holding; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Jana Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $114.52 Million

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 1.44M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 64.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 10,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 1.93 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gould Asset Lc Ca has 0.96% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Vestor Capital Ltd Liability owns 36,371 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 1.11% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa accumulated 1.21M shares or 4.41% of the stock. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,468 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 8,920 shares. First City Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,811 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 5,308 shares. 3,885 are held by Accredited Investors. Decatur stated it has 49,889 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% or 7,837 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 64,269 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc accumulated 20,325 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,719 shares to 45,858 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 141,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 26.22 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million worth of stock. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Incorporated owns 15,685 shares. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ls Inv Ltd invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 52,767 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,215 shares stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 99,128 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 135,069 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Oppenheimer Com reported 8,981 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 459,954 shares. Ulysses Management Limited Liability Com owns 771,689 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc owns 108 shares. Hightower holds 8,757 shares. Westpac reported 16,420 shares.

