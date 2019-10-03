McDonald's (MCD) Reaches $208.62 After 7.00% Up Move; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shorts Raised By 18.7%

The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.14% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 788,300 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPEThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $158.44B company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $223.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MCD worth $11.09 billion more.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) had an increase of 18.7% in short interest. ICE’s SI was 4.65M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 18.7% from 3.92 million shares previously. With 2.34 million avg volume, 2 days are for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)’s short sellers to cover ICE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 493,968 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 3.94% above currents $90.82 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. JP Morgan maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Overweight” rating.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $50.89 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.7 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $158.44 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 27.4 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.49 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.