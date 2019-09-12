Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Upped by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Raised Holding in Equity Comwlth (EQC) as Stock Price Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2686.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 134,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 139,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $213.56. About 901,007 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 38,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 257,870 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, up from 219,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 58,637 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Auxier Asset Management owns 13,305 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.55% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 35,488 shares. Franklin accumulated 2.74 million shares. First Natl Tru Com holds 1.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 53,493 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv stated it has 1,407 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1,412 are held by Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 84,200 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 0.41% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,162 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3,701 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 19,093 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1.41% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 6,674 shares to 21,098 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 17,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,195 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

