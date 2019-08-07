Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Raised by Savant Capital Llc; Linscomb & Williams Increased Stake in Dominion Energy (D) by $437,000 as Stock Value Declined

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 62,986 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 57,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 7.60 million shares traded or 91.95% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 2.78M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Albion Grp Inc Ut invested in 0.47% or 45,391 shares. American Century Companies has 411,267 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Osborne Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 11,287 shares. Regent Investment Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Prio Wealth Lp owns 15,700 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh accumulated 37,828 shares. Hilton Cap Management reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Park National Corporation Oh has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,445 shares. Mairs invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Dominion Management, Virginia-based fund reported 111,838 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Llc holds 21,932 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,900 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI).

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 17,033 shares to 47,206 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 4,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,349 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

