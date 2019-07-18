Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Maintained by Roffman Miller Associates Inc; Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Declined While Credit Capital Investments Lowered Stake

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 35.84 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 13/04/2018 – Investors brush aside Russia concerns to pile into risk assets – BAML; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,768 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20 million, up from 150,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $215.21. About 1.36 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board

