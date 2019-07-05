Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Has Increased by Kings Point Capital Management; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Has Trimmed by $493,740 Its Stake

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,085 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $211.08. About 829,587 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 173,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 8.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares to 183,176 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,811 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Godsey Gibb Assoc has 6,805 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Security Trust has 0.45% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,352 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id owns 2,017 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 32,086 shares. Blume Cap owns 200 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated owns 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Smith & Howard Wealth Lc has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 179,376 are owned by Haverford Trust. Moreover, Fairfield Bush Communications has 1.3% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,586 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.21% or 1.31M shares. Epoch Investment Partners has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cookson Peirce And holds 82,240 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $537,767 worth of stock was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. 30,000 shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J, worth $5.41M. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,885 shares to 100,147 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,000 are held by Opus Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Fairfield Bush Company accumulated 157,950 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited holds 2,929 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Management invested in 106,406 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Com holds 0.32% or 10,448 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Company reported 1.26M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 0% or 263,230 shares. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 1.55 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Bankshares reported 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invesco holds 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 81.37M shares. Bamco invested in 0.12% or 230,208 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 3.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charter Tru Communications has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

