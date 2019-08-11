Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Has Boosted by Summit Securities Group Llc; At&T (T) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Boosted Holding

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 27976.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 7,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 26 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67 million shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 117.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 103,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 191,456 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 87,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monetta Fin Ser Inc has 0.45% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,000 shares. Windsor Capital Management Lc holds 0.58% or 39,113 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Cheviot Value Mgmt has invested 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cap Advsr Limited Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,545 shares. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Goodwin Daniel L reported 6,500 shares stake. Laffer Invs reported 63,747 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 100,616 were accumulated by St Germain D J Company Inc. California-based Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Markston Ltd Com accumulated 468,776 shares. Mediatel Ptnrs owns 935,304 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,660 shares to 8,755 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 54,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,211 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc (Call) by 109 shares to 450 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:MO) by 7,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 7,372 shares. Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Putnam Invests Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Klingenstein Fields reported 9,920 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has 0.51% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Albert D Mason invested 1.32% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 35,947 shares. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset has invested 0.83% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 5,288 were accumulated by Burke & Herbert National Bank. 1,600 were reported by Spears Abacus Limited. Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 140,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 35,205 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated has 0.3% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 14,399 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 101,580 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability stated it has 1,156 shares.

