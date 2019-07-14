Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Has Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers Llc; Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Nfc Investments Has Cut Position by $766,970 as Market Value Declined

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 460.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 12,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,746 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 2,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 166,525 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 13,645 shares to 664,303 shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 161 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca). California State Teachers Retirement owns 44,337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 61,364 are held by Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company. Symons Capital Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 15,757 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,200 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Cordasco Fincl Net invested 0.02% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 57,227 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2.19 million were reported by Blackrock. 3,200 were accumulated by Caz Invests Ltd Partnership. First Republic Inv holds 0% or 12,350 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99 million was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,797 shares to 10,063 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).