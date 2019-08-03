Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose While Koshinski Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Boosted Its Sanofi (SNY) Position by $316,008

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 7,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 51,271 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 44,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 15/04/2018 – Advent Is Said to Near Deal to Acquire Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 27/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG – HAUCK JOINS BASILEA FROM SANOFI; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS SAID TO MULL PARTNERING WITH GIC FOR SANOFI UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-SANOFI TO DECIDE WITHIN TWO MONTHS WHETHER TO FILE APPLICATION FOR DENGUE VACCINE DENGVAXIA IN THE U.S-HEAD OF VACCINES UNIT; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS LIONEL GUERIN, CURRENT CFO, WILL TAKE UP NEW ROLE WITHIN SANOFI GROUP AND WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 11,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares to 43,377 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was made by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Ltd holds 3.34M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 122,210 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 2.41 million shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Burns J W & Com Inc invested in 41,668 shares. Moreover, Albert D Mason has 1.32% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 3,694 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 2,207 shares. Iberiabank Corp has 0.31% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ckw Finance Grp has 3.54% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 100,797 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The New York-based Wellington Shields And Limited has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Virginia-based Greylin Mangement Inc has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Dearborn Lc has invested 2.9% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). California-based Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.