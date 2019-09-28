Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose While Private Ocean Cut Holding by $888,030; Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) Stake Has Lifted by Awm Investment Company Inc

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 94,681 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 59,705 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Llc invested in 0.01% or 13,719 shares. Mackay Shields Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 51,600 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). State Street Corp reported 641,224 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc accumulated 2,722 shares. Grp holds 22,278 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 75,000 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 201,902 shares. 14,000 are held by Hightower Advsr. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 306,491 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 45,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Aperio Lc holds 0% or 2,832 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 61,818 shares to 99,900 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 254,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liqtech International Inc.(De (NYSEMKT:LIQT).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. Battle Emma S. had bought 50 shares worth $580 on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $11,095 were bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8. 5,000 shares were bought by Cates Susan E., worth $61,150 on Wednesday, August 21.

