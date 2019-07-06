Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding Raised by Savant Capital Llc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Taurus Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.41M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, up from 8,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Co Inc Tn has invested 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Indiana Trust Investment owns 10,277 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 6,539 were accumulated by Caprock Grp. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.79% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 30,449 shares. 6,508 are held by Oarsman Capital. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc owns 2,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 10,714 are owned by Paloma Mgmt. Waters Parkerson & Company Lc reported 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Interocean Cap Limited has 6,247 shares. Somerset Trust accumulated 19,383 shares or 1.94% of the stock. 258,400 are owned by Old Republic. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.39% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Mgmt Co has 0.74% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 11,893 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt invested 1.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Evanson Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 17,033 shares to 47,206 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Likes McDonald’s Stock A Little More – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McDonald’s Hit New All-Time High After Quarter Pounder Update, Bullish Rating – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden had sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. 1,328 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Next Big Thing – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Disruptor Alert: 3 Companies Changing the E-Commerce Landscape – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to roll out some of the best early Prime Day deals weâ€™ve seen – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 05, 2019.