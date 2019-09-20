Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding Increased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc; Concorde Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) by $1.22 Million

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 135,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 28,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258,000, down from 163,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 7.88 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2686.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 134,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 139,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $209.7. About 2.89M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,794 shares to 63,029 shares, valued at $22.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,990 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Chemung Canal Communications has 2.52% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 52,279 shares. Stifel reported 882,094 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 2,995 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Samlyn has invested 0.88% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 45,669 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. reported 10,056 shares. Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Eagle Ridge Inv Management holds 4,859 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wms Prns Limited Liability holds 1.28% or 25,138 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.74M shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,392 shares. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 698,031 shares. Rbo & Limited has 112,481 shares for 5.48% of their portfolio. Ci Invests reported 0.34% stake. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,689 shares.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $368.03 million for 8.90 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 21,816 shares to 41,993 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 2,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 1.64M shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 1% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Assetmark holds 0.02% or 228,183 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has 349,844 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 14,211 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 323,120 shares. Cwm Limited has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1,154 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Next Group Incorporated reported 38,721 shares stake. Checchi Advisers Lc has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Muhlenkamp holds 0.91% or 205,859 shares in its portfolio. Pension Serv has 1.77M shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Monday, May 6. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, May 17.