Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Viking Fund Management Cut Its Position; Brinker International (EAT) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc analyzed 11,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $218.5. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Brinker International Inc. (EAT) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management analyzed 57,300 shares as the company's stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.93 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Brinker International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 1.37 million shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res/Va (NYSE:D) by 5,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens Northern reported 9,028 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 12,970 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc reported 1.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd owns 53,268 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 31,763 were accumulated by Albion Financial Gru Ut. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 102,068 shares. Allstate reported 71,727 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Pennsylvania-based First National has invested 0.99% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.05 million shares. The New York-based Hoplite Mngmt LP has invested 1.72% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Baillie Gifford And Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 2,449 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mngmt.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.61 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al holds 0.03% or 18,228 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 212,738 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Lc reported 17,445 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 97,683 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 256,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 56,539 shares. 1.32 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Schroder Invest Gru holds 357,165 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 25,551 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,190 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 9,030 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 15,015 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 22,950 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.38 million for 24.01 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

