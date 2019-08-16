Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Sunbelt Securities Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Scopus Asset Management LP Raised Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT)

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 330% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.38. About 1.48 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $217.98. About 914,429 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

