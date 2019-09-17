Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Sunbelt Securities Has Cut Holding as Valuation Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Commerce Bank Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 2,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,391 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 9,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $207.4. About 3.20 million shares traded or 11.66% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 198,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 211,621 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74 million, down from 409,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 5.14M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.36 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.94 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.