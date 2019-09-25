Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Sather Financial Group Cut Position by $351,072; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Blue Chip Partners Has Decreased Holding

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 973 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 2,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $212.44. About 551,388 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 2.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,570 shares to 54,549 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qci Asset Ny holds 253,556 shares. Hayek Kallen Management invested in 2.65% or 54,545 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc owns 161,756 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22.25 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.7% or 1.01M shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 98,652 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Towercrest Cap has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wellington Shields Mngmt Llc invested 1.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 127,038 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.02% or 205,542 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 44,374 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Management holds 95,995 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Incorporated reported 0.34% stake. Hugh Johnson Ltd invested in 7,140 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca reported 0.07% stake. Cap Interest Ca holds 2,608 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alexandria Limited Com holds 3,752 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 174,950 shares stake. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Incorporated Adv invested 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moody Comml Bank Division holds 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 88,053 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 20,909 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 8,843 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment reported 256,050 shares. Livingston Asset Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 4,811 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc owns 2,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital reported 1.29% stake. Moreover, Daiwa Grp has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 172,169 shares to 425,448 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.92 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.