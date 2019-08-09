Mcdonald’s (MCD) Holder New England Research & Management Upped Its Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 137,742 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88M, down from 140,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 3.70M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,467 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.01. About 3.62M shares traded or 25.20% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.