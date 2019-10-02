Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $169.82 Million as Shares Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Gm Advisory Group Has Raised Stake

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 5.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 182.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 820,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.81M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $206.38. About 2.66M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 36,993 shares. 304,000 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. Headinvest Limited Liability Company, a Maine-based fund reported 2,979 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.41% or 374,176 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 57,135 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Corp New York has invested 0.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Com has 6,236 shares. The California-based Capital Research Invsts has invested 0.77% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). United Fin Advisers Ltd Llc owns 105,080 shares. 88,910 are owned by Stephens Ar. Hm Payson & stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability has 4,466 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Financial Architects holds 0.15% or 3,955 shares. First Merchants stated it has 6,663 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc (Put) (NYSE:GPS) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.