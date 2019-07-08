Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $163.96. About 480,119 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,995 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 29,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 928,270 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited has 578,588 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance accumulated 79,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 175,182 shares. The Texas-based Sunbelt Inc has invested 0.55% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lincoln Limited Com holds 0.19% or 2,483 shares in its portfolio. Harris Assocs Lp invested in 2.01 million shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pinnacle Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hanson & Doremus Investment holds 0.04% or 825 shares. St Germain D J Co invested in 11,777 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cibc Bancshares Usa invested in 5,798 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Peoples Fincl has invested 0.49% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Renaissance Investment Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,210 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. 24,791 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $3.26M on Tuesday, January 8. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Another trade for 1,314 shares valued at $176,063 was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. 3,803 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $509,766 on Tuesday, January 22. $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.87 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth holds 0.07% or 850 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 21,418 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,447 are owned by Chilton Capital Management Limited. Baystate Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 461 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 7,303 shares. Wright Investors Ser reported 3,988 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has 294,213 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Monarch Capital Management reported 50,301 shares. 113,795 are held by Synovus Fin. Horizon Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 0.25% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 1,532 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hilltop holds 0.31% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,805 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 429,243 shares. American Intll Gp reported 2.57 million shares.

