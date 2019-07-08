Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lowered Holding by $13.41 Million; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $25.31 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 70,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,326 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $212.22. About 913,777 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $197.22. About 187,772 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,805 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $425.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 22,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

