Mcdonald’s (MCD) Holder Cleararc Capital Increased Holding; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Raised Holding by $338,100

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,583 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 13,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67M shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (HFC) by 155.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 1.98M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HollyFrontier: Potential Dividend Long Play? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 42,567 shares. 51,894 were reported by Vision Capital Mgmt Incorporated. 41,876 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.01% or 11,679 shares. 25,946 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 93,543 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Moreover, Luminus Mngmt Lc has 0.25% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 233,587 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 87,513 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Renaissance Ltd Co owns 830,750 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 1.40 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 116,978 shares. Regions Financial owns 0.05% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 80,729 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 1,962 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 4,445 shares to 17,749 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,924 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s to open new Times Square flagship – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Income – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Consumer Stocks To Buy Right Now, According To Quantamize – Benzinga” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity.