Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Lifted Its Position by $27.18 Million as Shares Rose; Tri Contl Com (TY) Market Value Were Volatile While Bulldog Investors Trimmed by $2.16 Million Its Stake

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $213.7. About 1.67 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 69,686 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 152,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 77,358 shares traded or 68.40% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 3,650 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 15,566 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 69,686 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc has 10,919 shares. Fmr invested in 1 shares. First Republic Invest Management invested in 0% or 8,283 shares. Citigroup has 7,946 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 183,685 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 86,114 shares. Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Qci Asset Mgmt New York invested in 0.01% or 3,753 shares. Amer Asset Management reported 0.27% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Landscape Mngmt Llc holds 0.19% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 77,513 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares to 341,313 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (REET) by 51,525 shares to 216,441 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 22,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,428 are owned by Mercer Cap Advisers Inc. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 3.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 9,029 are owned by Martin Tn. Orrstown Finance Ser invested 1.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Heritage Investors Corporation has 1.57% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 105,099 shares stake. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 44,787 shares stake. Dubuque Financial Bank Comm holds 38,760 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 135,752 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,970 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 5,500 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability invested in 1,195 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Adirondack Trust Com reported 11,940 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop has 0.32% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).