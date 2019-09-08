Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Increased Holding; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Cut Holding by $16.78 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 1.89 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Net Pft $340M; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Second Fasenra Phase 3 Trial Doesn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU; 20/03/2018 – Inovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 05/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021229 Company: ASTRAZENECA PHARMS; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 25/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Major Oil Companies, Acorn International, and AstraZeneca Trade Actively

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.98 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “McDonaldâ€™s buy-one-get-one promotion wasnâ€™t such a great deal after all, analysts say – MarketWatch” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Restaurant Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh invested 0.66% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,232 shares. Btc Cap holds 2,065 shares. First Natl Bank owns 23,999 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,387 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 48,679 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 1.16% or 21,418 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Rockland Co holds 0.63% or 31,048 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 51,525 shares or 4.65% of its portfolio. Brookmont Cap Mgmt holds 25,520 shares. Dearborn Partners Llc accumulated 228,571 shares. S R Schill & Associate owns 2,209 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cetera Advsr Lc accumulated 12,293 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 84,112 shares to 27,772 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 91,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,564 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares to 902,670 shares, valued at $31.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports Results from Positive Ph. III THEMIS Trial Showing BRILINTA Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Theragnostics Signs Agreement with AstraZeneca – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca down 6% on $3.5B capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Fasenra to Treat EoE – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 23.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.