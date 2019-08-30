Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Trimmed Position; Integre Asset Management Has Boosted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $358,550 as Stock Price Declined

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 262,147 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 27,747 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $219.05. About 478,834 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,113 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co owns 16.44M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 3,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Independent Franchise Llp has 2.9% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Norinchukin Bank The reported 57,719 shares. 4.03 million were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Foundry Prtnrs Lc accumulated 5,748 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 186,501 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 18,036 shares. Alyeska Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership has invested 1.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2,444 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Holderness Co has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 21,029 shares to 47,235 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.67 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.