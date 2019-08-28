Mcdonald’s (MCD) Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $540,918 as Market Valuation Rose; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake Has Raised by Hawk Ridge Management Llc

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $216.05. About 1.93 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 1.50 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares to 330,543 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,623 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “South Africa’s Eskom may need more bailouts by end-March – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chipotle Stock: Should Ackman Stay or Go? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ChinaCache Receives Temporary Stay of Delisting from Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. The insider Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management Incorporated has 56,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 690,660 shares. 91,426 were reported by Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James & holds 0.06% or 2.29 million shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 378,214 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has 33,775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grp Inc Incorporated owns 3,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group has 17.56 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 299,994 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Wetherby Asset Management owns 18,185 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Amg Funds Ltd Llc holds 65,960 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts More Bullish On McDonald’s After ‘Thesis-Affirming Quarter’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.33 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.