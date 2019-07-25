Mcdonald’s (MCD) Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Decreased Its Holding; Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Stake Maintained by Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 153,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 642,578 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, up from 489,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 418,870 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 2.44M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 50,940 shares to 668,321 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 9,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,196 shares, and cut its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 112,207 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 45,851 shares. Petrus Tru Company Lta reported 0.11% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). 82,726 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 500 were accumulated by Cordasco Net. Numerixs Invest Techs stated it has 9,122 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 9,723 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 561,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timessquare Management Ltd Company holds 1.79M shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 84,051 shares. Dean Associates Lc holds 0.31% or 149,995 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.41M shares. 9,219 are held by Ameritas Investment Partners.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 23,756 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.45% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 9,920 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Co Delaware reported 2,158 shares stake. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northstar Gp invested in 6,943 shares. Old Republic International reported 1.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl has invested 1.56% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Invesco owns 1.80M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Partners Inc reported 34,886 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 140,600 shares. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Nj holds 0.16% or 25,621 shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital Management stated it has 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultra Shrt by 63,250 shares to 79,350 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Taiwan Etf by 12,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).