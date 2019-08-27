McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s Corporation 199 7.74 N/A 7.64 27.60 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.55 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of McDonald’s Corporation and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of McDonald’s Corporation and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -93.1% 16.2% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

McDonald’s Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

McDonald’s Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. McDonald’s Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown McDonald’s Corporation and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 16 2.84 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

McDonald’s Corporation’s upside potential is 2.94% at a $223.37 average price target. Meanwhile, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s average price target is $8.5, while its potential upside is 6.65%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. seems more appealing than McDonald’s Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.1% of McDonald’s Corporation shares and 91.1% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33%

For the past year McDonald’s Corporation has stronger performance than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.