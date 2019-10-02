McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s Corporation 215 3.87 758.53M 7.64 27.60 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 25 1.73 16.44M 0.33 72.77

Demonstrates McDonald’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than McDonald’s Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. McDonald’s Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has McDonald’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s Corporation 352,558,679.99% -93.1% 16.2% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 65,550,239.23% 2.9% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

McDonald’s Corporation’s current beta is 0.49 and it happens to be 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s 0.15 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McDonald’s Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. McDonald’s Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for McDonald’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 16 2.84 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 8.02% for McDonald’s Corporation with average price target of $225.79. Competitively the average price target of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is $19, which is potential -22.95% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that McDonald’s Corporation seems more appealing than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both McDonald’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.1% and 0% respectively. McDonald’s Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31%

For the past year McDonald’s Corporation was less bullish than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 15 factors McDonald’s Corporation beats Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.