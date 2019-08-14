McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Comparison side by side

Both McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s Corporation 196 7.94 N/A 7.64 27.60 Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.43 N/A 1.55 12.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of McDonald’s Corporation and Ark Restaurants Corp. Ark Restaurants Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than McDonald’s Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. McDonald’s Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ark Restaurants Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -93.1% 16.2% Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

McDonald’s Corporation’s current beta is 0.49 and it happens to be 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ark Restaurants Corp.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

McDonald’s Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Ark Restaurants Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. McDonald’s Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ark Restaurants Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for McDonald’s Corporation and Ark Restaurants Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 16 2.84 Ark Restaurants Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

McDonald’s Corporation has an average target price of $222.2, and a 2.64% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

McDonald’s Corporation and Ark Restaurants Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.1% and 22.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Ark Restaurants Corp. has 45.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67% Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96%

For the past year McDonald’s Corporation has stronger performance than Ark Restaurants Corp.

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation beats Ark Restaurants Corp. on 11 of the 11 factors.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.