Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Position Raised by Patten & Patten Inc; Lone Pine Capital Has Increased Stake in Autodesk (ADSK)

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 1,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,930 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 8,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 4.93 million shares traded or 67.03% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 549,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649.95 million, up from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.49M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 206,000 shares to 6.57M shares, valued at $615.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,511 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Markets has invested 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cleararc invested in 0.16% or 3,290 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.45% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 353,626 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fmr Ltd Company reported 0.18% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Massachusetts Finance Service Company Ma holds 0.06% or 907,081 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Allstate stated it has 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 608,041 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.08% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 31,572 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 289,353 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bb&T has invested 0.27% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 23,983 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,712 shares to 102,186 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 17,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,659 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM).