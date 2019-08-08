Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) Market Value Rose While Motco Decreased by $393,687 Its Position; Interocean Capital Increases Holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 212,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 139,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 4.06 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS

Motco decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco analyzed 2,083 shares as the company's stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 55,234 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, down from 57,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $167.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $219.26. About 1.39M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.69 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp reported 22,488 shares stake. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il has invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Texas-based Brookmont has invested 2.98% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.74% or 359,745 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 146,712 were reported by Utah Retirement. Beaumont Financial Prtn Lc accumulated 2.16% or 106,222 shares. Texas Yale Corporation reported 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Evercore Wealth Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 29,755 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,266 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc owns 79,415 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. 8,142 are held by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi. Moreover, Boston And Mngmt has 2.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Garde Cap holds 0.1% or 2,950 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity International Small Cap Fund by 52,782 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 95,846 shares to 74,699 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares British.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.