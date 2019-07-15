McDonald’s Common Stock (MCD) Outperform Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Wells Fargo; The Price Objective is Set to $235.0000; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lifted Zendesk (ZEN) Stake By $12.43 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp acquired 148,000 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp holds 1.13 million shares with $96.33 million value, up from 985,296 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $10.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 725,282 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate

McDonald’s Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MCD) had its stock rating noted as Outperform by analysts at Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo currently has a $235.0000 price target on the $162.63 billion market cap company or 10.33% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in analysts report on Monday morning.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Gibbs Robert Lane sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million. 30,000 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McDonald’s Franchisees Want War on Chick-fil-A: They’re Wrong – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McDonald’s Serves Up Fresh Beef and Outstanding Results for Investors – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: The Golden Arches Have Lost Their Luster – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy McDonald’s For Trade War Protection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.97 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s has $23000 highest and $174 lowest target. $212.67’s average target is -0.15% below currents $212.99 stock price. McDonald’s had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $22000 target. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by UBS. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And Assoc In accumulated 32,133 shares. Utd Fire Grp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,000 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 254,527 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.31% or 2.48 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.84% or 24,000 shares. Diversified Trust has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 10,277 are held by Indiana Trust & Inv Management. Chemung Canal holds 2.52% or 55,629 shares. Moreover, Cap Inv Counsel Inc has 0.24% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,384 shares. Barclays Plc reported 1.10 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants accumulated 75,062 shares. 110,136 are held by Northeast Management. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.51% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 511,448 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 1,901 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 390 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.96 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $162.63 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 28.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 828,030 shares to 279,635 valued at $35.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 68,000 shares and now owns 545,642 shares. Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zendesk had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”.