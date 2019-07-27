Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Stock Rose While Horizon Investments Increased Its Stake; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Declined, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake by $23.06 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,806 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, up from 15,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.16M shares to 26.16 million shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 695,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 8,005 shares to 4,247 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 139,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,431 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62M. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million on Thursday, January 31.

