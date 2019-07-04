Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Boosted Its Position; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Ci Investments Boosted Its Stake by $1.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 216.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 30,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 14,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 4.36 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. 76,411 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was made by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. 1,328 shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A., worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Ltd Com reported 55,235 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Sun Life has 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,303 shares. Smart Portfolios holds 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,195 shares. First City Capital holds 1,811 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 318,131 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. D E Shaw And Co has 1.35M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 50.26M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Mackenzie has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Park Avenue Securities has 0.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 10,592 shares. 68,366 are held by Boston Private Wealth. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Telos Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.26% stake. Partnervest Advisory has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 309,323 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D) by 7,760 shares to 2,449 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,063 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Addison Cap accumulated 7,600 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 1.60 million shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd has 15,325 shares. Adirondack stated it has 161 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 1,182 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 702,305 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.18% or 384,708 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 33,234 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 35,812 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 12,604 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Comm Savings Bank owns 20,688 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

