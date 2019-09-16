Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Upped Holding by $623,484 as Valuation Rose; Harvey Investment Co Has Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $10.96 Million as Share Value Declined

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 251% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,212 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 698,799 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81 million, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 554,138 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 5,795 shares to 500,759 shares, valued at $26.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Incorporated (NYSE:ECL) by 28,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,631 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANALYSIS-Draghi’s parting shot leaves next ECB boss with existential dilemma – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synaptics, Skyworth Partner on Turnkey Android TV Media Streaming Solution Enabling Fast Time-to-Market for Pay TV Operators – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Powers World’s Fastest Laptop â€” ASUS ProArt StudioBook One – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Burger King’s China franchisee hires Citi for stake sale – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zoom’s Rapid-Fire Growth Continues – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd owns 26 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,388 shares. Sun Life Fin invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 57,452 shares. Aurora Counsel holds 0.86% or 58,581 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 169,772 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 45,362 shares. Ensemble Mgmt Lc has 427,280 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 353,754 shares. Zebra Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,398 shares. Saturna Cap Corp invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 51,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 10,104 shares. Zacks Inv Management invested in 208,478 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mngmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake. Northeast Investment Management has invested 1.79% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Michigan-based Bluestein R H Communications has invested 2.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,082 shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,586 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stephens Ar accumulated 88,910 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited stated it has 580,889 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation invested in 0.36% or 114,256 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.45% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 232,269 shares. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.41% or 123,053 shares. Gradient Invs Llc accumulated 60,138 shares. Smithfield Tru Com reported 18,022 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 3,198 shares to 21,710 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lci Ind Inc Com by 11,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,848 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “McDonald’s Stock vs Dunkin’ Donuts – What’s Sweeter? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “McDonaldâ€™s launches tech lab in Silicon Valley after buying drive-thru tech startup – Chicago Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.