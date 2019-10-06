Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.70 Million as Share Price Rose; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut Stake by $9.77 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 13,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 183,437 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.09M, up from 170,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 84.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 88,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 104,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.22 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.69B; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Incorporated Ne holds 97,053 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 35,020 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 3.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moneta Gru Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 101,063 shares. Johnson Grp has 31,124 shares. 70,803 are held by Amer State Bank. Truepoint holds 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3,357 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 373,579 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 0.29% or 36,738 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Port Inc has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 41,400 shares stake. Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 9,341 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc holds 8,597 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ifrah Financial Services stated it has 10,304 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $316.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 218,258 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 112,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,152 shares, and has risen its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 105,130 shares to 676,808 shares, valued at $24.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mcap Vl Idx (VOE) by 7,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,724 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Cap Management has invested 1.3% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Dubuque Bank & Trust Com holds 1.18% or 35,345 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 1.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Triangle Securities Wealth Management stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,663 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 25,707 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Halsey Assocs Ct owns 5,652 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Argent Trust holds 28,230 shares. Town & Country Comml Bank Dba First Bankers Trust has 6,895 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc has 0.18% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,125 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Company invested in 9,178 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd accumulated 5,828 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bbr Partners Llc holds 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,276 shares.