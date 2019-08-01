Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Upped Holding; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Scholtz & Company Has Decreased Position

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 20,922 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 18,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 3.89M shares traded or 37.58% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,670 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 7.48M shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder News: JNJ Stock Drops on Investigation – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,974 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc stated it has 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 266,000 are held by Polar Llp. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,750 shares. Farmers Trust holds 68,815 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 4.30 million shares. Punch Incorporated stated it has 44,875 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 70,984 were reported by Griffin Asset. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,996 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp LP reported 2,990 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 400,696 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison Partners has 12,033 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Boston Partners owns 12.44 million shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Pnc Serv Gp has 1.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc holds 2,225 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 12,339 shares. World Asset Incorporated reported 52,380 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 24,000 shares. 1.05 million were accumulated by Voya Inv Limited Com. Cim Ltd Liability reported 1,737 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 852,734 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Networks has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cambridge Trust Com has invested 1.89% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). North Star Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,370 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt stated it has 12,185 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 6,835 were accumulated by Amer Rech & Management. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 7,889 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 2,207 shares. Willis Counsel invested in 270,762 shares.